‘Ozark’ and ‘The Crown’ Lead Critics Choice Award TV Nominations
Netflix and its’ drama series took the cake with the most nominations this year! ‘Ozark’ and ‘The Crown’ lead the Critic’s Choice Award TV nominations set to take play on Sunday, March 7th. Both shows have 6 nominations each.
Tight to their heals with 5 nominations each are ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Mrs. America’, ‘What To Do In The Shadows’, and ‘The Plot Against America’.
