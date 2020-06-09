      Breaking News
#UnitedForJustice

Outrage as Democrats Wear Kente Cloth

Jun 9, 2020 @ 3:36pm

U.S. Democrats are being criticized for for using Ghana’s beloved Kente cloth as a “political prop” while wearing stoles made from the African textile during a moment of silence for George Floyd.

The African American Intellectual History Society says the colors of Kente cloth, which was produced as early as 1,000 BC, hold. special meaning on status, spiritual and ancestral awareness. Hollywood screenwriter Eric Haywood criticized Democrats, tweeting “What if they, like, just passed some laws instead of dressing up like a Wakandan chess set?”

Chairwoman for the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Karen Bass, said that the white lawmakers were wearing the Kente cloth as a symbol of solidarity.

POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben & Kelly Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE