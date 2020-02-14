Outlander Surprises Everyone and Returns With Season 5

SURPRISE!!! Outlander shocked fans and dropped the season 5 premiere without any warning!
Together, the Frasers can face anything. Watch the #Outlander Season 5 premiere NOW only on the @STARZ App. https://t.co/uo2MQnrdhV pic.twitter.com/xG8yuFUmi3
— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) February 14, 2020
Together, the Frasers can face anything. Watch the #Outlander Season 5 premiere NOW only on the @STARZ App. https://t.co/uo2MQnrdhV pic.twitter.com/xG8yuFUmi3
— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) February 14, 2020
Have you watched it yet?! Happy binge watching!