Our Favorite Unofficial Fireworks Safety Spokeperson Got A New Wheelchair

Jul 2, 2021 @ 8:23am

The internet was blessed several years ago with “Back It Up Terry”!  Terry was in a motorized wheelchair while lighting fireworks off in the street, and his chair turned off on him!  The commentary made this video an instant viral CLASSIC…and a year ago, led to Terry getting a new ride!

 

Safety first, guys!  Make sure you are at a safe distance lighting your fireworks!!  This message courtesy of Back It Up Terry.

