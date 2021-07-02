Our Favorite Unofficial Fireworks Safety Spokeperson Got A New Wheelchair

The internet was blessed several years ago with “Back It Up Terry”! Terry was in a motorized wheelchair while lighting fireworks off in the street, and his chair turned off on him! The commentary made this video an instant viral CLASSIC…and a year ago, led to Terry getting a new ride!
It's finally "put it in reverse, Terry!" season! https://t.co/Lh7AnEdhnF
— Ben & Kelly Show (@benandkellyshow) July 2, 2021
Safety first, guys! Make sure you are at a safe distance lighting your fireworks!! This message courtesy of Back It Up Terry.