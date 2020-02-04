Oscars Grab Bags Have $148,000 Worth Of Stuff
Those nominated for acting and directing Oscars will receive an over-the-top swag bag with contents reportedly valued at $148,000.
Gifts in the prize package include six luxury getaway experiences and spa trips, $25,000 worth of cosmetic procedures, bulletproof doors and a 24-karat gold-finished vape pen.
Other items in the prize package include a unique, guided cannabis-infused chocolate tasting experience for eight adults (ages 21 and up) and year of membership with British matchmaking agency Drawing Down the Moon.
