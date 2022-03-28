      Weather Alert

Oscar Winners

Mar 28, 2022 @ 7:38am

CODA was named Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night, and with his Best Supporting Actor win, the film’s Troy Kotsur became only the second deaf person ever to win an Oscar. Will Smith was named Best Actor for King Richard, while Jessica Chastain was named best actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell won Best Original Song for ‘No Time To Die‘ from the James Bond movie of the same name. Dune dominated the technical categories with 6 big wins. But the night’s most shocking moment came when Chris Rock was presenting Best Documentary (Questlove for Summer Of Soul). SEE THE ENTIRE EXCHANGE HERE

He made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald look, and Will Smith was so angry that he walked onstage and hit Rock in the face, telling him to “leave my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.” Smith mentioned the incident in his acceptance speech, but did not directly apologize to Rock.

At the Vanity Fair afterparty, Will acted like nothing happened.

