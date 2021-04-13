      Weather Alert

Oscar Presenters Are Named

Apr 13, 2021 @ 7:56am

The 2021 Oscars have announced the first batch of presenters for next weekend’s show, and they are really trying to hype it up with a move trailer-like announcement.

“There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required,” LOL.

On top of last year’s winners Bong Joon HoJoaquin PhoenixLaura DernRenee Zellweger and Brad Pitt, the “cast” will also feature Angela BassettHalle BerryDon CheadleBryan CranstonHarrison FordRegina KingMarlee MatlinRita MorenoReese Witherspoon, and Zendaya.

Will YOU be watching?

