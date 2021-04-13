Oscar Presenters Are Named
The 2021 Oscars have announced the first batch of presenters for next weekend’s show, and they are really trying to hype it up with a move trailer-like announcement.
“There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required,” LOL.
On top of last year’s winners Bong Joon Ho, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger and Brad Pitt, the “cast” will also feature Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Reese Witherspoon, and Zendaya.
Will YOU be watching?