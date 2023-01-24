99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Oscar Nominees Announced

January 24, 2023 9:50AM EST
Oscar nominees were announced this morning with many Golden Globe winners getting the nod. The 95th Academy Award nominations included names like recent Globe winners Angela Bassett and Ke Huy Quan, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brian Tyree Henry, and Judd Hirsch.

For Best Actor: Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun). 

For Best Actress: 

Winners will be announced during the televised show March 12 on ABC. Get more HERE

