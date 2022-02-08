Oscar Nominations Announced…Lady Gaga Snubbed

Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the 2022 Oscar nominations and The Power of the Dog leads with 12 overall nominations. The New Zealand-born director of that movie became the first woman in history with two overall Best Director nominations across her career.
Other major contenders include Belfast, Dune, Will Smith (King Richard), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), and more got some love after a lot of critical praise and attention recently. One noticeable snub was Lady Gaga. She was nominated at the BAFTA Awards, Critics Choice, SAG and the Golden Globes but was left OUT of the Oscar for Best Actress for House of Gucci. Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), and Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) continued their nominations streak along with Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) getting that fifth slot instead.
Winners will be announced Sunday, March 27 during ABC’s broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards.
