Oscar Mayer Is Giving Away Bacon Weighted Blankets Just in Time for Cuffing Season
If you have a deep love affair with bacon, prepare to be wow’ed.
Oscar Mayer has created the BAEcon blanket. Yes BAEcon because it is Cuffing Season.
Cuffing Season happens when it gets too cold to go out and find a new person to date/be with so you settle for the first person you find.
The BAEcon blanket is a 15-pound weighted blanket.
If you are not familiar with weighted blankets, people believe the blankets help relieve anxiety and improve sleep.
Oscar Mayer’s blanket has bacon strips all over it.
So how do you get one? You can enter the contest between now and Friday at 9am EST.
Tweet using the hashtag #CuffOscar and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win the limited edition bacon weighted blanket.