Orlando Bloom Mourns the Loss of His Dog Mighty

Jul 22, 2020 @ 7:47am

Ugh. This is ROUGH. Orlando Bloom has taken to social media and the streets near his home this week in the ultimate search to try to find his emotional support dog Mighty. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have dogs that look just alike that are very near and dear to their family.

As of last night, Orlando Bloom made an emotional post saying that the search has come to an end and unfortunately Mighty is gone. Orlando got a tiny paw tattoo over his heart to commemorate his beloved dog.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

