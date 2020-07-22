Orlando Bloom Mourns the Loss of His Dog Mighty
Ugh. This is ROUGH. Orlando Bloom has taken to social media and the streets near his home this week in the ultimate search to try to find his emotional support dog Mighty. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have dogs that look just alike that are very near and dear to their family.
As of last night, Orlando Bloom made an emotional post saying that the search has come to an end and unfortunately Mighty is gone. Orlando got a tiny paw tattoo over his heart to commemorate his beloved dog.