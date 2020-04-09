      Breaking News
Orlando Bloom in Talks to Play Joe Exotic in Tiger King Film

Apr 9, 2020 @ 10:53am

Hollywood executives are looking to Orlando Bloom to star at Joe Exotic for their proposed Tiger King film adaption of the successful Netflix documentary.

An insider says that executives feel like “Orlando could really bring Joe to life on the screen.”

Joe Exotic, who is currently in jail serving a 22 year sentence for the murder-for-hire plot of rival big cat breeder, Carole Baskin, as well as a number of animal cruelty charges, believes the Brad Pitt would be perfect to portray him.

