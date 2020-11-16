      Weather Alert

Original Santa And Rudolph Figures From “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Classic Sell At Auction

Nov 16, 2020 @ 8:34am

They have been a holiday staple since 1964 when the original stop-motion animated special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit television, and now two figures from the special have a new home.

Bidding for the figures soared past the projected sale price of between $150,000 and $200,000 to land at $368,000 on Friday at the Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction held in Los Angeles by Profiles in History. The buyer was not identified. The seller was Peter Lutrario, 65, of New York, who told The Associated Press before the auction that he thought he would never part with the dolls but wanted to be able to take care of his children and grandchildren with the money.

The 6-inch-tall Rudolph and 11-inch-tall Santa were made in Tokyo of wood, wire, cloth and leather, and are still malleable. Rudolph’s nose still lights up. Santa’s beard is made from yak hair.

 

MORE HERE

