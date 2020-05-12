      Breaking News
Original Broadway Production of ‘Hamilton’ Is Coming to Disney Plus

May 12, 2020 @ 8:29am

Thank you Disney!!! This summer just got better! The original Broadway production of ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Disney plus on July 3! Shout it to the rooftops!

