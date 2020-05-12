Thank you Disney!!! This summer just got better! The original Broadway production of ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Disney plus on July 3! Shout it to the rooftops!
Surprise! The original Broadway production of Hamilton, filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus this July 3rd. Shout it to the rooftops! #Hamilfilm
