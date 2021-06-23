      Weather Alert

OREO Set To Release Limited Edition Pride Month Cookies

Jun 23, 2021 @ 6:50am

Get ’em while they’re hot! The folks at Oreo are showing love to Pride Month by releasing new LGBTQ+ cookie packs.

On June 29, look out for one of the 3,000 OREOiD Pride Packs modeled after the different Pride flags. If you want to purchase a pack you must be at 13-years-old and be a resident of the U.S.

OREO took to social media to announce the special cookies.

