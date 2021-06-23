OREO Set To Release Limited Edition Pride Month Cookies

Get ’em while they’re hot! The folks at Oreo are showing love to Pride Month by releasing new LGBTQ+ cookie packs.
On June 29, look out for one of the 3,000 OREOiD Pride Packs modeled after the different Pride flags. If you want to purchase a pack you must be at 13-years-old and be a resident of the U.S.
OREO took to social media to announce the special cookies.
When a loved one comes out, the words you say will be remembered forever. Make them #ProudWords
We’re partnering with @PFLAG and LGBTQ+ folks to share the words that would have made all the difference for them. pic.twitter.com/9zvw1N2Ney
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 22, 2021
Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/PVn94XGBvy
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 22, 2021
