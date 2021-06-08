      Weather Alert

OREO Offering Aliens Free Cookies

Jun 8, 2021 @ 7:34am

If the government reports reveal there is alien life on Earth, the folks at Oreo want to give them welcome snacks. The company has announced that they’re offering up free Oreo Double Stuff cookies to any UFOs.

According to the folks at Oreo, the mission is to bring all life forms together by sharing to world’s favorite cookies.

