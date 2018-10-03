Oreo Is Releasing Its First-Ever Halloween Candy

Get ready to be the coolest house on the block!
There is a new candy bar in town coming from your favorite cookie!
Available now in candy aisles nationwide, Oreo’s Fun Sized Candy Bars come in three types:
A Halloween bag of fun size bars decked out in a black and orange wrapping and friendly bats flying away with candy bars (or bringing them to you, depending on your outlook on life); individual fun size bars; and a year round bag!
Heading to clear the shelves!
This OREO cookie goes out to our 3,118,033 #zombies who can smell the Halloween treats from 6 feet under 🎃. pic.twitter.com/0RSOttk6lH
— Oreo Cookie (@Oreo) September 27, 2018