Oreo Is Releasing Its First-Ever Halloween Candy

Get ready to be the coolest house on the block!

There is a new candy bar in town coming from your favorite cookie!

Available now in candy aisles nationwide, Oreo’s Fun Sized Candy Bars come in three types:

A Halloween bag of fun size bars decked out in a black and orange wrapping and friendly bats flying away with candy bars (or bringing them to you, depending on your outlook on life); individual fun size bars; and a year round bag!

Heading to clear the shelves!