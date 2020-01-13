Oreo Has A Dunk Set For You And Your Significant Other
What better way to celebrate a day of love than with America’s favorite cookie and your favorite Valentine?
The Dunk Set for two includes two Oreo-branded glass mugs and Oreo-branded tongs to keep your fingers clean while dunking your Oreos!
Not Valentine’s-y enough for you yet? Don’t worry. There’s a heart-shaped Oreo caddy that has lil clips to attach your mug to your partner’s!
Valentine’s Day is sort of soon and these kits are absolutely not going to be around for a long time. You can snag one now at Walmart for around $18.