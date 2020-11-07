‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ List Is Out For 2020!
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Oprah Winfrey poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2020 has arrived! Over $11,000 worth of stuff – heck ya!
According to Oprah, there is a twist this year. She states, “Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated. So for 2020, most of my Favorite Things are from Black-owned or -led companies.”
Brands on the list include Savage X Fenty, Foot Nanny, Black Card Revoked, and Pride+Groom.
Cozy Gifts – with Cozy Earth Pullover Crews and Joggers and Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers.
- Total Items: 10
- Total Cost: $1,184
Foodie Gifts – how about some Pat’s Rib Place BBQ Sauce Variety Two-Pack and Chef Kenny’s Ultimate Gift Set?
- Total Items: 17
- Total Cost: $983-$993
For Your Pups – what about a House Dogge Hoodie?
- Total Items: 2
- Total Cost: $135
All 72 items are available on Amazon. Here’s the full LIST! Will you be Christmas shopping off of Oprah’s Favorite Things list?