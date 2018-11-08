Oprah’s Favorite Things 2018 Are Here

Oprah Winfrey revealed her annual ‘Favorite Things‘ list yesterday, and it includes everything from artisanal popcorn to empowering jewelry and her favorite foot massager.
This year’s list has 107 items on it, making it the biggest in the 22-year history of the franchise. The full list of Oprah’s Favorite Things is online and will be in her O magazine which comes out on November 20th.
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2018
Cozy Things
- Pudus Socks $16
- Cozychic Ultra Lite Caftan $134
- Softies Hooded Snuggle Lounger $95
- Peace Love World Shag Throw With Pom-Poms $69
- LA Relaxed the Jumpsuit $168
- Tory Sport Tracksuit $165
- TruMedic IS-4000 InstaShiatsu+ Foot Massager $199
- Kassatex Robe $110
- Eberjey Gisele Long Pajama set $120
Family Gifts
- Jeanne Simmons Animal Hat $24
- Siena Mug $49.99
- Burt’s Bees Family Pajamas $10-$45 each
- Arts and Crafts Supply Library $40
- Children’s Custom Artwork Gift Set $94
- Olli Ella See-Ya Suitcases $79
- Love Bubby Baby Tee or Bodysuit $26-$28
- Three by Three Jotblock Watercolor set $30
For Beauty Lovers
- Sunday Riley Game Changer kit $140
- Body Butter and Dry Body Oil sets $65
- Library of Flowers by Margot Elana bubble bath $36
- Artists Elite Mirror 10-piece brush set $360
- Julep Beauty Divine Shine Lip Gloss Collection $149
- Clarisonic Mia Smart Luxe $365
- Goat’s Milk Bar Soap Gift Boxes $48
- La Chatelaine Deluxe Hand-Cream Set $68
- Guilty Pleasures Ultimate Nail Lacquer Stash $160
Traveler Treats
- Down-Alternative Jetsetter Mini Pillow $49
- Paravel Fold-Up Bags $60
- Clark Backpack and Duffel $158 and $178
- Footnanny Travel Set with Green Buffer $60
- K Carroll Accessories Harper Crossbody Bag $20
Fashionable Finds
- Echo Faux Fur Vest $89
- Floating Pearl Hoop earrings $99
- Faux-Fur Hooded Down Winter Coats $219
- PeeperSpecs Shine On polarized sunglasses $24
- Vionic Gemma Plush Slippers $80
- Faux Fur Mittens $78
- Travaux en Cours Felt Fedoras with Mohair Band $110
- Magaschoni V-Neck Sweaters $198
- No-Iron Cotton Contrast-Hem Tunic $99
- High-Rise Straight-Leg Velveteen Pants (Curvy Fit) $89.50-$99
- Justine Gregory Fingerless Gloves $144
- Un Billion Lacy Totes $90
- The Velvet Queen Head Wraps $62
- Plush Teddy Pull-Through Scarves $125
- Core 10 Fleece Peplum Full-Zip Hoodie Jackets $65
- LittBags by PurseN $42
- APL TechLoom Bliss $200
- Empowered by Maya J Bracelets $38
For The Kitchen
- EtuHome White Mod Charcuterie Boards $125
- Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Trio Pans $30
- Philips Indoor Smokeless Grill $280
- Black + Decker Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer $30
- Canvas Home Abbesses Platters $32-$45
- Lattissima One $379
- H-HI Slow Juicer $699
- Glitterville Studios Rainbow Tumblers $48
- Fleischer & Wolf Portland Ash 8-Piece Knife Block Set $200
- Axis Lever Corkscrews $49.95
- Aarke Carbonator II $199
Food Gifts
- Mount Mansfield Organic-Coffee-Bean-infused Vermont Maple Syrup $35
- Truff Hot Sauce $15
- Martin’s Bar-B-Que Sauce Bucket $49.95
- The Great Taster 20-Jar Preserve Sampler $159
- Urbani Truffle Burger Kit $62
- Hilliards Chocolates Hanukkah Bark and Peppermint Bark Boxes $30
- Popinsanity Artisanal Popcorn Multi-Flavored Popcorn Tin $180
- Antipasti Party in a Basket $150
- Carl the Drinking Chocolate Snowman $38
- Saint Nick Cookie Gift Set $19
- Lee Lee’s #RugelachByABrother $18
- Truffle Snack Tin $79
- Sabatino Truffle Pasta Night $49.95
- Eli’s Cheesecake Holiday Dippers $36
- Roy Banana-Caramel Panettone $49.99
- Russ & Daughters New York Brunch $140
- Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco Mini $42
- Lobster Truffle Mac and Cheese $62.45
- Gormet Bundt Cakes $36
- Chai Teas Private Reserve Trio $30
Tech Gadgets
- Echo Spot $130
- Courant Catch:3 Wireless Charging Accessory Trays $175
- iPhone XR $749
- 2018 Q7FN QLED TV $1,3000
- Apple Airpods $159
- Apple Watch Series 4 Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop $799
- X5 Car Chargers $25
- Lumos Kickstart Helmets $180
- Ricoh Theta SC $200
- Katana Arc $99
Gifts for the Home
- Bamboo Bedding Bundle $498
- Aura Wi-Fi Smart Frames $299
- Pitcher No. Nine Hundred Seventy One $198
- Grow Your Own Christmas Tree Kit $45
Eco-Friendly Gifts
- Izola Cocktail Straws $20
- PF Candle Co Terra Candles $42
- Bindle Bottles $39
- Story Bikes Electric Step-Through Bike $1,695
- Burgon & Ball Flora & Fauna Gardening Gift Set $99
Gifts to Inspire
- Letters for a Year of Gratitude $20
- Eccolo Desk Journals $24
- Area Ware Gradient Puzzles $20
- Face to Face Designs Napkins $48
- Menus: A Book for Your Meals and Memories $20
Presents for Pets
- Pretty Rugged Luxe Pet Blankets $120-$140
- Embark Dog DNA Test Kit $199
- Spa Day Bucket $62