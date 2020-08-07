Oprah Winfrey Places 26 Breonna Taylor Billboards Throughout Louisville
Source: WAVE 3 News
First Oprah honored Breonna Taylor by placing her as the cover photo of “O” magazine, and now Oprah just got involved even more in Louisville by placing 26 billboards throughout the city saying “demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged. Visit untilfreedom.com”
There is also a quote from Oprah on the billboard that says “if you turn turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.”
If you want the facts of the case, the Courier-Journal broke down many of the rumors that have been swirling about this case and may shed some light on why there have been no charges. Currently, Kentucky’s attorney general is awaiting testing and analysis from federal agencies, including a ballistics report from the FBI.
