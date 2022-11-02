Oprah Rolls Out Her “Favorite Things” List For 2022
November 2, 2022 8:04AM EDT
Oprah Winfrey started this tradition way back when she had her daytime talk show, and she’s continued on with selecting gift ideas in a variety of price ranges every year. This year, she’s got 104 items, all broken down in categories, and all available on Amazon.
Everything from leggings and gloves, to a $295 jumpsuit, to a $900 espresso machine. If you are looking for the most affordable gifts, here are some under $50:
- The #1 Holiday Gift of 2022: Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer, $19.99
- K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote, $48
- Snif Old Saint Wick 8.5-Ounce Scented Candle; $35.20 (orig. $44)
- The USB Lighter Company Electric Lighter, $45
- Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women’s Take a Bow Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses $29
- JW Pei Aylin Canvas Cell Phone Crossbody Bag, $31.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Maya J Jewelry Bracelet Hair Ties, $18
- Asutra Silk Eye Pillow for Sleep, $21.99
- VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller, $44.95
- Laura Geller New York 2022 Annual Party in a Palette Set of 4, $39
- Dearfoams Women’s Indoor/Outdoor Warm Up Bootie Slipper, $34.50–$46
