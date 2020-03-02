      Weather Alert

Oprah Fell On Stage

Mar 2, 2020 @ 9:24am
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Oprah Winfrey attends the European Premiere of 'A Wrinkle In Time' at BFI IMAX on March 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey is currently on her “2020 Vision” speaking tour and on Saturday she was at the Forum arena in L.A. to discuss wellness and living a balanced life.

While she was speaking, Oprah lost her balance and took a hard fall in front of hundreds of attendees.

Video shows Oprah taking a few steps to her right before tumbling in front of her shocked audience. After gathering herself on the floor, she said, “Wrong shoes!”

Fans say she took the fall like a champ and walked around barefootfor a bit before switching to other shoes.

MORE HERE

TAGS
2020 Vision balance fall Oprah shoes
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE