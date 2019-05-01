Operation GOTV Was a SUCCESS #WDRB #WHAS11

The torch has been passed down to Cat to take on #OperationGOTV (Get on TV.) She not only got on one news station but TWO!

Shout out to our listeners for playing along and hunting her down on the TV networks!

If you want to see the whole news segments and the lurking, we’ve got ya for WDRB and WHAS!

Listen to the whole 2 minutes of shenanigans showdown on the podcast here!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Derby Horse “Omaha Beach” Has Been Scratched From Derby 145 You Can Now Buy Crocs with Fanny Packs Are Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato Getting Back Together? Kentucky Derby 2019 Drinks of The Day Section of Central Avenue to be Renamed “John S. Asher Way” In Honor of John Asher Director John Singleton Passes Away At 51
Comments