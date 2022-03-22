Bill Vaughan is a Louisville UPS/IPA pilot and former US Army paratrooper that started Operation Backpack4kids to raise money to provide backpacks with supplies for children displaced by the conflict in Ukraine. He has taken a leave of absence and is currently in Germany to coordinate and distribute the backpacks.
When you donate… we build backpacks and then we deliver them directly to the children. No middle man, no admin fees, no overhead. #UkraineWar @CNN @FoxNews @foxandfriends @BBCWorld @AP @Reuters @ABC @MarriottIntl 🙏🏼🇺🇦🙏🏼https://t.co/ozsO5NnovE #fundly via @Fundly
— Operation BACKPACK4KIDS (@OpBackPack4Kids) March 17, 2022
When you donate… we build backpacks and then we deliver them directly to the children. No middle man, no admin fees, no overhead. #UkraineWar @CNN @FoxNews @foxandfriends @BBCWorld @AP @Reuters @ABC @MarriottIntl 🙏🏼🇺🇦🙏🏼https://t.co/ozsO5NnovE #fundly via @Fundly
— Operation BACKPACK4KIDS (@OpBackPack4Kids) March 17, 2022
Bill launched this on March 11th and got results within the first week!
Promises made, promises kept… In 7 days, pilots and friends with big hearts have put their hands & wallets to work. Directly impacting children in need. @RedCross @RedCrossUkraine @Marriott @CNN @FoxNews @BBCWorld @nbc @ABC @Reuters @AP pic.twitter.com/cHv21OY2eG
— Operation BACKPACK4KIDS (@OpBackPack4Kids) March 16, 2022
Promises made, promises kept… In 7 days, pilots and friends with big hearts have put their hands & wallets to work. Directly impacting children in need. @RedCross @RedCrossUkraine @Marriott @CNN @FoxNews @BBCWorld @nbc @ABC @Reuters @AP pic.twitter.com/cHv21OY2eG
— Operation BACKPACK4KIDS (@OpBackPack4Kids) March 16, 2022
They have a Fundly page with a goal of $50,000 and they’ve raised over $37,000 so far! They have a Twitter handle where you can see pictures of the kids getting the backpacks…and he said one little girl couldn’t believe people in America wanted to send her a bag of stuff!
Promises made, promises kept! Elena and Vadim have supplies now. So grateful to all our donors making this happen. One donor, one backpack, one child. Please consider helping and keep us going. @foxandfriends @CNN @Reuters @AP @nbc @MarriottIntl https://t.co/SCIvvH8PXP pic.twitter.com/bmbeJflHED
— Operation BACKPACK4KIDS (@OpBackPack4Kids) March 17, 2022
Promises made, promises kept! Elena and Vadim have supplies now. So grateful to all our donors making this happen. One donor, one backpack, one child. Please consider helping and keep us going. @foxandfriends @CNN @Reuters @AP @nbc @MarriottIntl https://t.co/SCIvvH8PXP pic.twitter.com/bmbeJflHED
We made it to Poland… to prove that a grassroots campaign with a direct goal, can be achieved. 20 kids, 20 backpacks. More to come. Together we can accomplish things NOW! Because these kids need help, NOW. @CNN @foxandfriends @FoxNews @MarriottIntl @AP @Reuters @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/VFB3dTluyU
— Operation BACKPACK4KIDS (@OpBackPack4Kids) March 18, 2022
We made it to Poland… to prove that a grassroots campaign with a direct goal, can be achieved. 20 kids, 20 backpacks. More to come. Together we can accomplish things NOW! Because these kids need help, NOW. @CNN @foxandfriends @FoxNews @MarriottIntl @AP @Reuters @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/VFB3dTluyU
— Operation BACKPACK4KIDS (@OpBackPack4Kids) March 18, 2022