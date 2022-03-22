      Weather Alert

Operation Backpack4kids

Mar 22, 2022 @ 11:17am

Bill Vaughan is a Louisville UPS/IPA pilot and former US Army paratrooper that started Operation Backpack4kids to raise money to provide backpacks with supplies for children displaced by the conflict in Ukraine. He has taken a leave of absence and is currently in Germany to coordinate and distribute the backpacks.

Bill launched this on March 11th and got results within the first week!

They have a Fundly page with a goal of $50,000 and they’ve raised over $37,000 so far!  They have a Twitter handle where you can see pictures of the kids getting the backpacks…and he said one little girl couldn’t believe people in America wanted to send her a bag of stuff!  

TAGS
Bill Vaughn Fundly grassroots Operation Backpack4kids pilot Relief Ukraine
POPULAR POSTS
The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
The Story Behind The Viral Video Of A Boy Talking To His Dad In Heaven
Missed Connections: Tech Love and Apartment + Boyfriend
Vet Soothes A Scared Dog At The Vet
Ellen Degeneres' Last Talk Show Episode Airs May 26
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On