Only Three People Knew About This Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Plot Twist

May 25, 2020 @ 2:45pm

40 years ago this week, The Empire Strikes Backpremiered with one of the most famous twists in movie history – Darth Vader is Luke Skywalker’s father.  And Mark Hammil says only three people knew the secret before the movie was released.

 

Hamill recently mentioned on Twitter that only he, George Lucas, and directer Irvin Kershner knew the infamous “I am your father” line would be dubbed in later.  The rest of the cast and crew didn’t find out until after the film premiered.

Hamill says it was “Agony keeping that secret for over a year!”

 

