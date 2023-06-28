“Only Murders in the Building” S3 Has A Release Date

Selena Gomez Shared a Cute Pic With Co-Stars Steve Martin and Martin!

Selena Gomez has announced the “Only Murders in the Building” season three release date. On June 28, the singer and actress posted a photo on Instagram with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, revealing the release date to her fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

She captioned the photo: “Some of my favorite people… Only Murders In the Building season 3 is coming [on] August 8th!!!! @hulu @onlymurdershulu.”

So, August 8th! The new season will feature iconic actress Meryl Streep. Fans took to the comment section with excitement for the new season. “I’m super excited Sel YOU GUYS ARE LEGENDS,” one fan wrote.