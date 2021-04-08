Online Petition to Make Levar Burton the Next Host of ‘Jeopardy’ Is Picking Up Steam
Jeopardy is currently having guest hosts take over the reigns from Alex Trebek for 2-3 weeks at a time, but no official new host has been named. Then again, if you ask the internet, we have our answer.
Levar Burton. Famous for hosting ‘Reading Rainbow’ and of course his role on Star Trek.
The online petition to make Levar Burton the new permanent host of ‘Jeopardy’ began several months ago, but now the petition is really picking up steam thanks to Levar tweeting it out and several other celebrities backing him too! It now has over 160,000 signatures!
Dick Van Dyke and Stephen Colbert posted the petition in support as well.
Levar would be great!!!