99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

One Direction Reunion In 2023 A Possibility

January 5, 2023 7:04AM EST
Share

One Direction reunion looking ‘Better Than Ever’ after Louis Tomlinson comments

One Direction fans could get their wish after Louis Tomlinson’s cheerleading for a One Direction reunion.  According to the most recent Ladbrokes odds, a One Direction reunion is not only likely, but could also take place later this year. Recently, Ladbrokes gave One Direction 11/10 odds of getting a spot at Glastonbury in 2023.

 Yes, Zayn condemned One Direction music following his exit from the group, but he’s in “music mode,” working on his fourth album. With fans still waiting for the lineup announcement for Glastonbury Festival, Harry Styles could be a headline contender with a chance of bringing the band back together.  Louis Tomlinson’s hopeful comments about the band getting back together, has also increased the odds.  Do you think there is a chance of One Direction reuniting?

If they do, should it be in concert, on a television special, or on an awards show?

More about:
Glastonbury Festival
Harry Styles
Louis Tomlinson
Zayn

POPULAR POSTS

1

Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child
2

John Mayer Reveals Who His Most Iconic Song Is About
3

Neighborhoods Going All In On Christmas Lights
4

The 10 Biggest Movies Of The Year At The Global Box Office – Ranked
5

Viral UPS Driver Meets Family Who Left Him Snacks

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE