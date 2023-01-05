One Direction Reunion In 2023 A Possibility

One Direction reunion looking ‘Better Than Ever’ after Louis Tomlinson comments

One Direction fans could get their wish after Louis Tomlinson’s cheerleading for a One Direction reunion. According to the most recent Ladbrokes odds, a One Direction reunion is not only likely, but could also take place later this year. Recently, Ladbrokes gave One Direction 11/10 odds of getting a spot at Glastonbury in 2023.

Got a feeling next year is going to be even better! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) December 31, 2022

Yes, Zayn condemned One Direction music following his exit from the group, but he’s in “music mode,” working on his fourth album. With fans still waiting for the lineup announcement for Glastonbury Festival, Harry Styles could be a headline contender with a chance of bringing the band back together. Louis Tomlinson’s hopeful comments about the band getting back together, has also increased the odds. Do you think there is a chance of One Direction reuniting?

If they do, should it be in concert, on a television special, or on an awards show?