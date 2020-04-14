One Direction Might Be Making a Comeback for 10 Year Anniversary
YES this is what we need right now! A One Direction comeback may be in the works according to some serious little hints that have been dropped across the internet. Let’s take a look.
Things got interesting yesterday when Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson all followed Zayn on Twitter again. And hashtags like #OneDirectionReunion and #1DOnlineConcertStayAtHome started making the rounds on social media.
The “New York Post” claims they’re secretly working on a plan to celebrate their 10th anniversary on July 23rd. The ideas range from reuniting for a TV special to a new single. However, they say a tour has been ruled out.