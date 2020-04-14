One Direction Might Be Making a Comeback for 10 Year Anniversary

      Breaking News
YES this is what we need right now! A One Direction comeback may be in the works according to some serious little hints that have been dropped across the internet. Let’s take a look.

Things got interesting yesterday when Niall HoranLiam PayneHarry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson all followed Zayn on Twitter again.  And hashtags like #OneDirectionReunion and #1DOnlineConcertStayAtHome started making the rounds on social media.

The “New York Post” claims they’re secretly working on a plan to celebrate their 10th anniversary on July 23rd.  The ideas range from reuniting for a TV special to a new single.  However, they say a tour has been ruled out.

 

