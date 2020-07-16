One Direction Makes A Big Announcement Ahead Of Their 10th Anniversary
ERMAGERDDDD!! One D has announced that a website will be launched to commemorate their 10-year anniversary. It launches July 23 and according to their publicist, it will include a celebration video, interactive playlists, and activations across digital platforms.
The video will highlight special moments throughout the band’s career, including their formation on the X-Factor, tour, and behind-the-scenes video.
Niall Horan recently spoke about the special anniversary and answered the question that was on everyone’s mind, is One Direction getting back together? “We’ve been chatting about it, little bits and pieces that we can do, but nothing in terms of getting the band back together, so for now, no.”
We’re just gonna blame the dang pandemic and hang our hopes that when it’s safer, they will get back together on a stage!!!
MORE HERE