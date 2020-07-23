      Breaking News
JCPS Board Votes To Start School With NTI

One Direction Fans Crash Anniversary Website Before It Launches

Jul 23, 2020 @ 8:17am

One Direction sent fans into a frenzy with their first tweet in two years.

It’s been 10 years since One Direction got together on “The X Factor” and fans on Twitter can hardly contain their excitement.

Some fans are wondering if they will announce a reunion tour today, while other are just sharing their thoughts on their childhood favorites. Here’s what to expect with the new website and video. 

The bad part is that eager fans crashed the site before it even launched…so keep checking back??

