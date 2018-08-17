On The Run Tour II Recap

Last night I was able to cross off seeing Beyoncé and Jay-Z off my bucket list after driving 4 hours to Columbus, Ohio!

Honestly I would travel across to world to see them perform so a 4 hour drive was nothing!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z sold out the Ohio Stadium and now I know why. They are absolutely amazing! No matter how you feel about them you have to agree that they are very talented individuals who know how to perform separately and together!

We did not get any Destiny’s Child songs (which was sad) but we got everything from the beginning of their careers to their latest album “Everything Is Love”.

Over 10 outfit changes, 25+ different songs performed, an enormous stage, and of course Bey’s famous dancing skills! I would go see them again if I could!

No matter how you feel about their marriage or the scandals, they are very much in love and you can see it when they perform together.

We got to see footage of their vowel renewal ceremony and see images/videos of the whole family together! Yes, even the twins!

But can we talk about this outfit that is throwing me all the way off?? Obviously Bey looked great in everything she put on (like I need her workout and diet plan) but what’s up with this one outfit….

There is a heart on top of her lower abdomen, where babies are housed. Is this a clue that she is pregnant again?? Rumors have been circling that she is sooooo is this proof?!? Did I learn last night that Bey and Jay-Z are adding another member to their family? Okay, I might be over exaggerating and just starting stuff but if she is pregnant, you heard it hear first!

Okay recap… Beyoncé might be pregnant. Her and Jay-Z put on an incredible show. Bey is absolutely flawless. If Jay-Z messes up again it is over for him…

(Videos to come, I promise)