On Second Thought, ‘Charlie Brown’ Holiday Specials WILL Air On Public TV
After the hubbub it caused when Apple snatched up the rights to A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas, meaning you’d have to buy Apple TV to see them for the first time ever….Apple cut a deal with PBS.
The Thanksgiving special will air November 22nd on PBS stations, while A Charlie Brown Christmas is set for December 13th. Apple will also stream the two shows free for non-subscribers for a short time — November 27th for Thanksgiving and December 11th-13th for Christmas.
A Charlie Brown Christmas premiered on CBS in 1965 and has aired on a broadcast network every year since (CBS through 2000 and ABC since 2001). Apple’s agreement with PBS will extend that for at least 1 more year.
