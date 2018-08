This show is hands down a guilty pleasure of mine! Can we please talk about this season 3 trailer?! WHAT THE WHAT?!

So now the black hood is “gone”, but who is this new masked figure? I’m all for Jughead and Betty since they are on and off screen lovers, but I LOVE jughead and Betty’s parents hooking up!

But what is going with Archie?! When do we get to meet young Hyrem Lodge, who by the way, is being played by his actual son Michael!

Dear Riverdale season 3, I’m ready!