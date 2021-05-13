      Weather Alert

Olympic Oreos Have Popping Candy In The Creme!!

May 13, 2021 @ 9:18am

It’s like fireworks in your mouth!!   Now this isn’t the first new patriotic flavor Oreo has rolled out: in 2017, there were Firework Oreos, followed by Team USA Oreos in 2018, and red, white, and blue creme cookies in 2020. This latest version will combine all three of them  4th f July! Hey, they are the Official Cookie and Cracker sponsor of Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, after all.

https://twitter.com/BestProducts/status/1392147091397529600?s=20

 

The Team USA Oreo Cookies feature Team USA emblems and three layers of red, white, and blue creme. And the kicker is they have embedded popping candy layered with the creme. Find them wherever Oreos are sold for a limited time beginning on June 14.

TAGS
Olympic Oreos popping candy red white and blue
POPULAR POSTS
This Local Bates Elementary Student Is Getting National Attention For The National Anthem
You Laugh You Lose: Yo Mama Mother's Day Edition
Mother's Day Food Freebies And Deals
Krispy Kreme Bringing Back Graduate Dozens
This 64-Year-Old Completed The Kettlebell Challenge In Record Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE