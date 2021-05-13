Olympic Oreos Have Popping Candy In The Creme!!
It’s like fireworks in your mouth!! Now this isn’t the first new patriotic flavor Oreo has rolled out: in 2017, there were Firework Oreos, followed by Team USA Oreos in 2018, and red, white, and blue creme cookies in 2020. This latest version will combine all three of them 4th f July! Hey, they are the Official Cookie and Cracker sponsor of Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, after all.
https://twitter.com/BestProducts/status/1392147091397529600?s=20
The Team USA Oreo Cookies feature Team USA emblems and three layers of red, white, and blue creme. And the kicker is they have embedded popping candy layered with the creme. Find them wherever Oreos are sold for a limited time beginning on June 14.