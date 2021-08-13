      Weather Alert

Olympic Gold Medalist Gets Mom A Food Truck

Aug 13, 2021 @ 9:45am

Tamyra Mensah-Stock went viral after she won the Olympic gold medal in women’s wrestling because of her sheer joy and appreciation of living in and representing the U.S.A!  In her celebration, she pledged to buy her mom, Shonda Wells, a new food truck. Shonda has been barbecuing dinners in a barrel pit on wheels for years, and an upgrade was needed. So Cameron Davies, owner of the world’s largest manufacturer of fancy food trucks, heard about Tamyra and her mom and wanted to help. He teamed up with KTRK-TV in Houston to surprise Tamyra and Shonda with a super deluxe food truck.

