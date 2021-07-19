      Weather Alert

Olympic Athletes Will Sleep On Cardboard Beds Meant For Only One Person

Jul 19, 2021 @ 10:47am

The athletes village at The Olympics are notorious for being…shall we say…active at night. So to try to temper the “activities” of athletes hooking up, Tokyo has cardboard beds in the residence buildings.

But Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan debunked that myth by jumping on it!

