Olympic Athletes Will Sleep On Cardboard Beds Meant For Only One Person

The athletes village at The Olympics are notorious for being…shall we say…active at night. So to try to temper the “activities” of athletes hooking up, Tokyo has cardboard beds in the residence buildings.
Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes
Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.
I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo
— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021
But Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan debunked that myth by jumping on it!
send me to tokyo to debunk the anti-sed bed myth with rhys mcclenaghan https://t.co/4SUdps7gJK
— David Mack (@davidmackau) July 19, 2021
