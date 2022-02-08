      Weather Alert

Olympic Athlete In Quarantine Says The Food Is Inedible

Feb 8, 2022 @ 9:02am

There have been some alarming reports coming out of the Beijing Olympics about the conditions some athletes are having to endure if they happen to test positive and have to quarantine.

Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova showed a photo of some unappealing food that she says she was given while in COVID-19 isolation at a local hotel. She said it was inedible and the same thing for breakfast lunch and dinner! “My stomach hurts,” “I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired.”

There were also reports that officials and anyone NOT an athlete got way better quality food.  Germany’s team boss says the conditions have been “unacceptable”.

 

