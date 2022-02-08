Olympic Athlete In Quarantine Says The Food Is Inedible

There have been some alarming reports coming out of the Beijing Olympics about the conditions some athletes are having to endure if they happen to test positive and have to quarantine.
Russian athlete Valeria Vasnetsova posted this photo on Instagram.
She says that the same meal has been served at the Winter Olympics in Beijing for "breakfast, lunch, and dinner for five days already." pic.twitter.com/AspgWEqutb
— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 7, 2022
There were also reports that officials and anyone NOT an athlete got way better quality food. Germany’s team boss says the conditions have been “unacceptable”.
