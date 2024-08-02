99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Olympians Answer Your Wildest Questions

August 2, 2024 3:24PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Sooo do Olympic swimmers ever pee in the pool?  (Yes…according to medalist Lilly King who said she’s peed in just about every pool she’s swam in !) What about gymnasts and wedgies?? (They spray Tuf-Skin sticky spray on their butt cheeks to keep them in place).  What’s in the gold box the athletes get with their medal?  (Official poster of the Olympic Park in Paris).

And what about the athlete house?  What’s that like? Here are answers to all your burning questions!

More about:
Olympics
pee in the pool
wedgies
wild questions

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad
2

Back To School Dates
3

Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat
4

UofL's First Track and Field Athlete Headed to the Olympics
5

Tyler Childers Joins Olivia Rodrigo Onstage In Lexington

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE