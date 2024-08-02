Olympians Answer Your Wildest Questions

Source: YouTube

Sooo do Olympic swimmers ever pee in the pool? (Yes…according to medalist Lilly King who said she’s peed in just about every pool she’s swam in !) What about gymnasts and wedgies?? (They spray Tuf-Skin sticky spray on their butt cheeks to keep them in place). What’s in the gold box the athletes get with their medal? (Official poster of the Olympic Park in Paris).

And what about the athlete house? What’s that like? Here are answers to all your burning questions!