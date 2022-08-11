      Weather Alert

Olivia Wilde Fires Back At Ex Jason Sudeikis For Serving Her Papers On Stage

Aug 11, 2022 @ 11:00am

You may have seen a few months back that Olivia Wilde was served custody papers while on stage at a film festival presenting the movie she directed (starring boyfriend Harry Styles), “Don’t Worry, Darling”.  Now she’s hitting back.

She says that move was meant to “embarrass” and “threaten” her, though he insisted he had no idea when or where she would be served.  In her filing for custody in Los Angeles, she stated: “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible,”  “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.” 

The judge sided with Wilde.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
battle court filing custody Harry Styles Jason Sudeikis Olivia Wilde papers served
POPULAR POSTS
The Homies 3rd Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split
Vote For Ethan The Dog To Win Hero Dog Award
Camila Cabello Has A New Man
Amazing Sportsmanship After Little League Player Hit By Pitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On