Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Sued By Former Nanny For “Unbearable Stress”

February 15, 2023 9:28AM EST
Former couple Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are facing a lawsuit from a former nanny who says they are to blame for unbearable stress and anxiety.

Ericka Genaro worked with the couple from 2018 to 2021, but she claims Wilde abandoned the family in 2020 when she started dating Harry Styles. Genaro says she was then forced to not only take care of the kids, but Sudeikis’ broken heart by staying late to listen to him talk. She claims having to be on call physically and emotionally around the clock piled on the stress and anxiety. She says it got to the point where she felt she had to pick sides, and was advised by medical professionals to take a break. Then she alleges Sudeikis fired her.

Insiders close to the situation say she’s really out for fame & money.

 

