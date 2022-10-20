Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Deny Claims By Nanny

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’s ex-nanny claimed this week that salad dressing triggered a huge fight that resulted in Sudeikis laying down in front of her car. Wilde allegedly made her “special dressing” and was bringing the salad to Harry Styles, whom at the time she had just cast in “Don’t Worry Darling”. According to the nanny, Sudeikis tried to keep her from leaving by laying in front of her car. (Then Wilde started dating Styles during filming).

They refuted the story in a joint statement calling the accusations “false and scurrilous,” but social media needed to know more about that “special dressing.” So Wilde delivered on her Instagram stories! She posted a page from Nora Ephron’s 1983 autobiographical novel Heartburn: “Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.”

Sounds delish!