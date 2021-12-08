Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert Was From A DMV

It was Olivia Rodrigo‘s turn at a “Tiny Desk” concert! Be careful, the video is unedited for language.
Since 2008, National Public Radio has invited artists to perform intimate concerts at a desk in their offices. During the pandemic, the series continues with artists performing remotely. Olivia Rodrigo being the latest to perform, taking a cue from her hit “drivers license” and performing acoustically from a DMV office in Glendale, California with her all-female band.
olivia rodrigo performing drivers license at the dmv… iconic behaviorhttps://t.co/BXal6QNXQb
— NPR (@NPR) December 7, 2021
olivia rodrigo performing drivers license at the dmv… iconic behaviorhttps://t.co/BXal6QNXQb
— NPR (@NPR) December 7, 2021