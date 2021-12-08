      Weather Alert

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert Was From A DMV

Dec 8, 2021 @ 5:33am

It was Olivia Rodrigo‘s turn at a “Tiny Desk” concert!  Be careful, the video is unedited for language.

Since 2008, National Public Radio has invited artists to perform intimate concerts at a desk in their offices. During the pandemic, the series continues with artists performing remotely. Olivia Rodrigo being the latest to perform, taking a cue from her hit “drivers license” and performing acoustically from a DMV office in Glendale, California with her all-female band.

TAGS
DMV npr Olivia Rodrigo tiny desk
