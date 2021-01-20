Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Debuts As Biggest Song in the World
Olivia Rodrigo just debuted her song “Drivers License” last week and she is already breaking records. “Drivers License” is officially number one on top of both Billboard GLOBAL charts, making it the biggest song in the world.
Billboard’s worldwide charts measure streaming data and sales from over 200 territories and Olivia is on top. In one week, she has had over 130 million streams and 49,000 singles sold. This is the most weekly streams for a song by a woman, passing up Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You”.
GO OLIVIA!