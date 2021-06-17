      Weather Alert

Olivia Rodrigo Was In ‘New Girl’

Jun 17, 2021 @ 6:41am

Olivia Rodrigo is unstoppable, and apparently has been for a very long time. Zooey Deschanel posted a clip of Olivia Rodrigo on Twitter taking credit for her #1 album, jokingly of course.

Check out Olivia in the hit show that has become one of the favorite bingeable shows in the last 18 months.

