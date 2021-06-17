Olivia Rodrigo Was In ‘New Girl’

Olivia Rodrigo is unstoppable, and apparently has been for a very long time. Zooey Deschanel posted a clip of Olivia Rodrigo on Twitter taking credit for her #1 album, jokingly of course.
Real footage of Olivia Rodrigo crediting me for inspiring her number #1 album. (JK, but great album @Olivia_Rodrigo!) pic.twitter.com/hMDezbLjEL
— zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) June 7, 2021
