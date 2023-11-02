Olivia Rodrigo To Perform At Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Event

Source: YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo performed a Carly Simon song last year for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert and she’s coming back this year for a performance at the 2023 induction event. This time, she’ll partner up with “one of her heroes”, Sheryl Crow.

It’s not their first time singing together as they recently played Crow’s 1996 hit “If It Makes You Happy” at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe.

Crow also previously presented Rodrigo with the Billboard Women in Music award in 2022, telling her: “You’re going to be around for a very long time.”

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will honor Crow, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, and Rage Against the Machine. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+ Friday, featuring performances by Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Adam Levine, Stevie Nicks, Sia, Miguel, Common, St. Vincent, and more.