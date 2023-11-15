Olivia Rodrigo Talks Writing Songs From A Hunger Games Character’s Perspective

Source: YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo had a quick red carpet chat with Entertainment Tonight where she talked about her big song, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” from the new Hunger Games soundtrack. Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes comes out Friday, November 17.

She described writing the song from a different perspective than her own as a new kind of challenge:

“It was a really fun challenge for me as a songwriter, because lots of my songs are kind of about my personal life. [They are] very diaristic and confessional. So it was a wonderful experience to try to write something from the character of Lucy Gray. [She] is a character that I feel very connected to.

Peep the video for her song here:

When asked abut her upcoming GUTS World Tour, she noted she was excited and had written some of the song on the GUTS album with big performance spaces in mind.

Olivia is currently up for 6 GRAMMY awards for the upcoming show on February 4th: