Olivia Rodrigo Speaks At White House to Encourage COVID Vaccines

Jul 15, 2021 @ 6:41am

Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House to help encourage young people to get vaccinated.  She, Dr. Fauci, and Job Biden recorded videos to help get the word out.

In them, she said, “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”

Videos will be posted on her social media sites, as well as the White House’s accounts.

