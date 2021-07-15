Olivia Rodrigo Speaks At White House to Encourage COVID Vaccines

Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House to help encourage young people to get vaccinated. She, Dr. Fauci, and Job Biden recorded videos to help get the word out.
JUST IN: Olivia Rodrigo addresses White House press corps: "I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I am in awe of the work Pres. Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support." pic.twitter.com/6fxljfzJCu
— ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2021
In them, she said, “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”
Videos will be posted on her social media sites, as well as the White House’s accounts.
Olivia Rodrigo is stopping by the White House today with a clear message to young people: get vaccinated. It’s the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the dangerous new COVID-19 variants. Head to https://t.co/4MYpWqXVVo to find a clinic near you.
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 14, 2021
