99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Olivia Rodrigo Responds To Rumors “Vampire” Is About Taylor Swift

September 5, 2023 9:05AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo responds to rumors about her song “Vampire” being about Taylor Swift…but she doesn’t ANSWER the question. “I was very surprised when people thought that,” she said. “I never want to say who any of my songs are about.”

Why do fans think it’s about Swift?  They point to some seeming “bad blood” between the two after Swift’s team sued Rodrigo saying “Deja Vu” was too similar to Swift’s “Cruel Summer”, and they won. Rodrigo had to hand of 50% of the profits of that song to Swift.

The two used to be super friendly with Rodrigo calling Swift a mentor, but she has been sidestepping questions about Swift since then.

More about:
Olivia Rodrigo
rumors
Taylor Swift
vampire

POPULAR POSTS

1

Bob Barker Passes Away At 99
2

Oliver Anthony Debuts At #1 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart With Viral Hit
3

Mom Trains Dog With Word Buttons In The Most Hysterical Way
4

Family "Adopts" Neighbor Grandpa And They Are The Cutest
5

Hilarious Warning About Amazon Voice Commands Thanks To This Kid's Shopping Spree

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE